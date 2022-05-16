Veterans biker group, American Legion post team up to host ride for kids with autism

The motorcycle ride in Frackville on Saturday will benefit local children with autism.

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — They're a tough group of guys, but they also have big hearts. A veterans biker group will prove that on Saturday when they host a motorcycle run for autism.

"Autism is not a disability. It's a different ability," said Joe Daugert, head of the motorcycle club.

"When Joe approached us with his motorcycle group and said they want to do some awareness for autism and raise some funds for the local community, we were right on board with it. That's everything we're about," said Brian Russell, first vice commander for the Frackville American Legion Post 398, which is sponsoring the ride.

All the money raised will go directly to help local children with autism.

"We want the community to know that the American Legion is here to help them. So when they feel like they need some help, just give us a call. We have officers in place to help them, so we'll be more than happy to do the best we can to give back to our community," said Marc Burlile.

"Some of the things that they need are special equipment, exercise equipment. Some of them aren't vocal, so it's different equipment to help them out," Russell said. "Some of the costs for those are super high, and in today's world, it's hard for even two parents who are working to get the funds together for that. So we felt we had to do something; we can't just let these kids not get the things that they need to advance and move through."

More than 100 riders are already signed up, but you can still register on the day of the ride, starting at 9 a.m.

You can help even if you're not a rider.

"We're still getting donations; we're still asking for donations. We'll take all we can get. It's all for a good cause," said Russ Cunningham.

The ride starts and ends at the legion in Frackville. Kickstands up at 11 a.m. on Saturday.