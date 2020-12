Damage was done to six cars parked at the Schuylkill Technology Center near Frackville overnight Sunday.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating after some vehicles were vandalized outside a school in Schuylkill County.

The vandals also stole the catalytic converters.