Varied reactions to end of state mask mandates in schools

The response to the end of masking requirements in schools is mixed throughout districts in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the governor's school mask mandate on Friday, leaving the decision up to individual districts once again.

Some school districts in Schuylkill County immediately made masking optional inside school buildings, while others are sticking to the mandate.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling upheld a lower court's decision, finding the Department of Health could not enforce its mask mandate in schools.

The move leaves masking up to school districts. Several in Schuylkill County changed requirements fast.

Tamaqua Area School District was one of the first to resist the governor's mask mandate back in September, allowing optional masking. But after a warning from the Department of Health, they decided to reverse course on that decision. Now, optional masking is back.

It comes despite surging cases in the county. Superintendent Raymond Kinder told Newswatch 16: "With the Pa. Supreme Court ruling, our district reverts to our existing health and safety plan that designates masking as optional. While county case information plays a role, our focus is on our school district and what we see in our schools."

The district declined to provide information on COVID-19 cases and quarantining in its schools.

The change was welcome news to parent Nicole Smith.

"I'm happy for the kids, that they don't have to wear it anymore," Smith said.

Blue Mountain School District outside Orwigsburg is also making masks optional. They're still required on buses.

It's a different story in the North Schuylkill School District, where students and staff are still required to mask up, according to the district's health and safety plan. Superintendent Robert Ackell says 230 students and faculty tested positive so far this school year.

"We do believe that masking is important right now. We will revisit our health and safety plan in the future, but we do need to take into account the COVID spread in our community and in our county," Ackell said.

Ackell says the Department of Education still recommends schools require masks in their buildings, and the district plans to follow the guidance.

"We just want to make sure all our students are healthy and safe. We also want to keep them in our classrooms."

Pottsville Area School District officials say its pandemic team will discuss a change, but for now, the masks are staying on.

Any decisions for North Schuylkill or Pottsville schools must be ratified by their respective school boards.