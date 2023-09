Officials say a vacant home in Mahanoy City partially collapsed during Thursday night's storms.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A building crumbled during severe storms Thursday night in Schuylkill County.

The home on the corner of Mahanoy and A streets collapsed around 7 p.m.

It had been vacant for several years.

A crew was called in overnight to clear the rest of the home in Schuylkill County.