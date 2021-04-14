Vacant building collapses in Schuylkill County

No one was hurt at the Mahonoy City building collapse.

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A vacant building collapsed in Schuylkill County.

The collapse happened just before noon on East Centre Street.

Nobody was hurt.

Neighbors say the building has been in disrepair for a while and partially falling apart for weeks.

"They are old and they haven't been taken care of. You got to have maintenance on these places, you got to take care of them. That's not being done," said Lou Huber.

Code enforcement says the owner of the building was cited several times.