UPDATE: Football players suspended at Tamaqua Area

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Officials in the Tamaqua Area School District are releasing more about a suspected hazing incident being investigated by police.

School district officials confirm several members of Tamaqua Area's football team have been suspended from school for 10 days.

The school board president says the suspected hazing happened in the football equipment storage house, which is on the district's campus.

Suspended players will be given a chance to defend themselves in the coming days.

Officials will then decide if the students should be expelled.

Tamaqua Area officials have yet to reveal exactly what happened in the football field house.

Tamaqua Area's football season is over; the team forfeited a playoff game this past Saturday.

Schuylkill County Police have not filed any charges.