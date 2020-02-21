UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in Pine Grove

The boil water advisory was in effect after a leak was detected.

PINE GROVE, Pa. — UPDATE: tHe boil water advisory in Pine Grove was lifted for all water customers around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Officials say it is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before consuming it.

Original Story

A boil water advisory is in effect for all homes and businesses served by the Pine Grove Water Department.

The company in Schuylkill County says customers should boil water for one minute before using it or use bottled water.