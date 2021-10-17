x
Schuylkill County

Two passengers remain in hospitals after Schuylkill County bus crash

The crash happened on September 19 near the Hegins exit on Interstate 81 South.
Credit: WNEP

HEGINS, Pa. — Two passengers aboard a charter bus that crashed last month in Schuylkill County are still in medical facilities.

State police say the bus was heading south on Interstate 81 near the Hegins exit when it rolled off the highway, over the exit ramp, and across Route 25.

RELATED: 32 injured in bus crash in Schuylkill County

More than 30 freshman and sophomore girls and leaders from the LCBC church in Lancaster County were on board.

Church officials posted an update to their website saying that two girls are still receiving treatment for their injuries and are currently undergoing physical therapy.

RELATED: Investigators provide update on Schuylkill County bus crash

