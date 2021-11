The Tamaqua School Board has expelled two 12th grade students for their actions involved in a hazing incident on November 4 inside the football house.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Two more 12th grade students are expelled from the Tamaqua Area School District.

According to Tamaqua's School Board, those students violated the school's code of conduct and hazing policies during an incident earlier this month.

That makes three total students expelled, one 11th grader, and two seniors.

Police are reportedly investigating the hazing incident as well in Tamaqua.