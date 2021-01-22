Two missing after house fire in Schuylkill County

Two people are missing, and a home is destroyed after a fire early Friday morning in Schuylkill County.

Flames broke out around 12:30 on Friday at a home on Brown Lane in Butler Township near Ashland.

Video from Skook News shows the flames engulfing the house.

Two people are missing. One woman was rescued from the roof of the home.

Another man who live at the home was taken to the hospital with a medical condition.

There is no word on her name or condition.

A firefighter was treated for breathing too much smoke.