Two men face murder charges in Schuylkill County shooting death

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in Schuylkill County, days after a man was found dead in the woods with gunshot wounds.

State Police found the body of 27-year-old Joseph Fedornak in the woods near Ash Road in Cass Township last Thursday. Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area that evening.

Autopsy results show several BB's were lodged in Fedornak's body. The coroner ruled Fedornak died from the gunshot wounds.

Troopers searched the property of 49-year-old James Fitzpatrick. His home sits within a few hundred yards of where Fedornak was found.

Court documents show Fedornak and Fitzpatrick had encountered in the past. The victim was reportedly romantically involved with Fitzpatrick's ex-wife.

Witnesses told police, Fedornak threw a rock at Fitzpatrick's friend, 51-year-old Michael Angelo, while driving by the property on High Road the night of the murder.

That's when police said Fitzpatrick and Angelo went into the woods to confront Fedornak and he threw another rock when Angelo jumped out from behind a bank. Angelo then allegedly shot Fedornak three times with a 22-caliber gun.

Troopers said Fitzpatrick told a witness he beat the victim with sticks.

Fitzpatrick told his ex-wife to go check on the victim, reportedly saying "you better go see if he's alive."

Fitzpatrick and Angelo both face first and third-degree murder charges in Fedornak's killing. They're in Schuylkill County prison, held without bail.