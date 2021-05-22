Two dead in Schuylkill County fire

A Saturday morning fire ripped through a home in Hegins Township.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A Saturday morning fire in Hegins Township claimed the lives of two people.

According to the coroner who is at the scene of the fire said the victims are a mother and son.

Earlier this morning someone from the coroner's office told Newswatch 16 the victims were two children.

Flames ripped through the home on East Main Street just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.