The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday along Route 183 and Meadowbrook Drive in Wayne Township.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

Officials say two cars collided around 2:30 p.m. Monday along Route 183 and Meadowbrook Drive in Wayne Township north of Summit Station.

The Schuylkill County coroner's office confirms two people were killed in the crash.

State police are still investigating what caused the deadly wreck in Schuylkill County.