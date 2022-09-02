Two children rescued from pond in Schuylkill County

No word on how the boys ended up in the water, but there was a thin layer of ice on top of the pond.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Two young boys, ages four and five, were pulled from a pond along Molino Road outside of Orwigsburg.

Investigators say it happened late Wednesday afternoon.

The Schuylkill Haven Dive Team was called to the pond just off that narrow rural road.

They managed to retrieve both boys from the water.

A small pair of shoes were still in the pond.

No word on how the boys ended up in the water, but there was a thin layer of ice on top of the pond.

It sits just a few yards from what appeared to be the home of a Mennonite family.

A large group of people took part in a somber gathering inside the home.

The two boys were taken to separate hospitals, but there's been no update on their conditions.

State Police are handling the investigation.