Turning on the lights to honor high school seniors

A high school in Schuylkill County has found a way to recognize its seniors, even though those students can't come to school.

ASHLAND, Pa. — High school seniors everywhere have seen their school year and athletic season cut short because of the coronavirus. But North Schuylkill High School near Ashland has come up with a creative way to honor those soon to be graduates.

"It's just kind of a way to say, 'look, we realize what's happening is not fair. it's not your fault,'" said North Schuylkill athletic director Jim Gross. "It's so unfortunate. Nobody could've seen the year ending this way."

Starting this Friday until the end of the school year in May, North Schuylkill will be lighting its stadium lights every Friday night for two hours and 20 minutes at 8:20 p.m., 20:20 military time, to honor and show appreciation for the class of 2020.

"Their school is still behind them even though they're not coming into school and being with their friends and being involved with activities on a day-to-day basis. We're still here and we're supporting them the best we can and letting them know we're behind them."