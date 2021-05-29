Truck parade held in Frackville

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — If you saw flashing lights and heard sirens in Schuylkill County on Saturday night, it was not for an emergency.
Friendship Fire Company No. 1 Englewood hosted a firetruck parade through the streets of Frackville.
The parade is part of the annual Englewood Block Party.
"In my memory, I don't remember there ever being this many trucks. My parents have sustained a fire recently, and once before during my childhood, so it's very important for me every year to come out and show our support for the local fire companies," said Gwen Spencer of Frackville.
Organizers say about 200 trucks participated in the parade, making this year's festivities one of the largest turnouts in Schuylkill County.