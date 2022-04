State police say the charred remains of the animal were discovered this week in Norwegian Township.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Troopers are reporting a disturbing case of animal cruelty out of Schuylkill County.

State police say the charred remains of a pit bull were discovered at a campsite in Norwegian Township, near Pottsville.

Troopers believe the dog was burned alive late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.