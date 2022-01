A man allegedly forced a woman into his car on New Year's Eve near Schuylkill Haven.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — State police in Schuylkill County are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman.

Troopers say Matthew Miller forced a woman into his car on New Year's Eve near Schuylkill Haven.

Miller threw the woman's belongings out of a car and threatened to kill her.

She escaped when the car was parked at a restaurant along Long Run Road.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Miller following the incident.