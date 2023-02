State police are investigating a shooting an overnight shooting in Schuylkill County.

PORT CARBON, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting in Schuylkill County overnight.

Officials say it happened during a burglary on 2nd Street in Port Carbon just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

A man accused of burglarizing the house was shot by the property owner.

The alleged burglar was flown to the hospital.

There's no word yet on his condition after the shooting in Schuylkill County.