Troopers investigating bus crash on I-81 give update

Victims are still in hospitals, some with serious injuries after a church group's charter bus crashed in Schuylkill County.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more about a bus crash in Schuylkill County that left dozens injured Sunday afternoon.

Three buses were coming back from a fall retreat in Lake Champion, New York to LCBC Church in Manheim, Lancaster County via Interstate 81 south.

State Police say the bus in the middle left the roadway Sunday afternoon, traveling down the Hegins exit in Schuylkill County.

"Kinda veered off and went down through the grassy area of the exit ramp for Hegins, through the grass, across route 25, which is the road that's perpendicular to the end do the ramp, through the guide rail and 50 yards into the woods," said State Trooper David Beohm.

Front-end photos of the bus released by State Police Monday show the damage.

Windows smashed and part of the cab lifted up after striking this tree.

32 passengers were injured in the crash, three of them are still in critical condition.

State Police says 25 EMS units responded to the scene.

"There was also five injured in the crash that were flown via medical helicopter from the scene," said Beohm.

The bus driver, 37-year-old Adam Wright of Lancaster is in serious condition according to Troopers, who are still trying to piece together what caused the bus, owned by Premier One Limousine, to go off the road.

"So a lot of things happening today. The troopers, early today, went up to the hospital to talk to the driver of the bus to help figure out what was going on or what happened."

State Police say the crash site was processed and reconstructed yesterday.

Investigators are not ruling out this may have been a medical incident.

"What CARS came up with with the reconstructions people, MCSAP. Is there or is there not a problem with the bus? Once we get together and kinda hammer it out then it'll be a little easier," said Beohm.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash for information as the investigation continues.