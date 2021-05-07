Trinity Academy in Schuylkill County to close

Citing a decrease in students, the school in Shenandoah will close in June.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — The Diocese of Allentown announced Friday that Trinity Academy in Shenandoah will close at the end of the school year.

The last day of classes at the school in Schuylkill County will be June 10.

According to the diocese, the school only had 84 students registered for next year in grades Pre-K to 8th, compared to 109 this year. Five years ago, the school had 209 students.