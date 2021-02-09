Tremont spared from flooding ... this time

The rains have stopped and the water from Good Spring Creek has receded on Spring Street but residents live in fear of water.

TREMONT, Pa. — The rains have stopped and the water from Good Spring Creek has receded on Spring Street in Tremont but residents live in fear of water.

"We've been under a constant threat of not only flooding but of losing everything that we have," said Charlie Huntzinger of Tremont.

Like many on the block, Charlie Huntzinger says he's come close to it several times in the over 50 years he's lived there.

Luckily this time, residents who live along the creek were spared but many of them say every time it rains they feel uneasy.

"Didn't sleep too much really kind of concerned with what's going to be coming yesterday and so you get the butterflies you kinda get the nervous tension every time they talk about six to seven inches of rain and that's when we kind get into troubles here since 2018 it's been a very uneasy feeling when they're calling for rain," said Robert Wojcik of Tremont.

Just down the street, Holly Schaeffer was helping her daughter-in-law move belongings back into their home.

They're all too familiar with the threat of flooding.

"There whole first floor would have been underwater again. I mean this time we prepared we have all the first-floor furniture, his washer, and dryer, which was all in a box truck parked in my driveway. Like I said we saved all we could because we knew what happened last time they lost everything," said Scharhher, of Pine Grove.

Residents say every time it floods, it makes them want to move.

"There's just nothing left for this family to do except get out of here," Huntzinger said.

"We all feel sick because it happens all the time and there wasn't much in place this time," Schaeffer added.

Residents say after years of asking the borough to clean out the creek and fix its walls nothing has been done.

We reached out to the borough for a comment and have not heard back.