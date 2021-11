Sheetz on Route 61 in Schuylkill Haven sold the ticket for Thursday's drawing.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A lucky lottery player in Schuylkill County was a big winner in a drawing on Thursday.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket sold for the Thursday, November 4 drawing matched all five balls drawn—13, 15, 16, 26, 30—to win $200,000.

Sheetz, on Route 61 in Schuylkill Haven, gets a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.