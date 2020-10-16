Transformer makes slow journey to Frackville

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — People watched as a huge transformer moved through Schuylkill County.
The 118-ton transformer arrived in Shamokin on the railroad.
From there, it made a 14-mile trip to PPL's substation in Frackville.
"I came down and saw this big truck and I was like holy crap! It was pretty amazing," said Byron Owings of Frackville. "I didn't think they were going to make the corner. That was pretty amazing that they had everything lined up so that they could get him through."
"It was pretty exciting. That's not something you see every day," added Mitchell Lavelle of Frackville.
The journey from Shamokin to Frackville took about six hours and caused some traffic delays along the way.