Meat market owner has given away 7,000 meals and counting

Tony Riccio noticed his community was hurting, so he wanted to support the same people who have helped his business succeed.

Six and a half years ago, Tony Riccio decided to start his own business, so he opened up Tony's Meat Market in Minersville.

Since the pandemic started, he's given back to the same people who have supported his business for all these years.

"I just want to give back to what people gave to me," Riccio said. "That's the way I was raised. Small town guy, just try to be generous as much as I can."

Back in the spring, Tony's Meat Market noticed that people were hurting, so Tony began handing out free meals every Wednesday to families in the borough who were hit in some way by COVID-19.

"I worked in town for 20 years for one place, and I just figured I could start my own business, and this is where I'm at. Minersville opened me with open arms. I love the area," Riccio said.

Cars could be seen lined up outside the business during giveaway day, and all these months later, that generosity has continued. Tony is still giving away free meals to the community and estimates he's donated more than 7,000 plates of food to people in this part of Schuylkill County.

"It's tough out there," Riccio added. "It really is. I have a couple buddies in business, and things aren't the best. It's a shame when you watch the news and how people are just shutting their doors after so many years."