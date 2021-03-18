Thrift shop a blessing for community

Blessing Thrift Shop opened inside Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Hundreds of items are up for sale and they fill the inside of a church in Schuylkill County.

Blessing Thrift Shop opened to the public inside Zion Lutheran Church.

Here you'll find a variety of gently used items, from clothing to household needs.

The money brought in benefits the church.

Organizers say the pandemic hasn't made it easy for families to find what they need, so the thrift sale comes at a good time.

"We know there's a lot of people in the community that really would like to have things and right now it's been a difficult time with a lot of people being out of work," Pastor Cindy Wine said. "This provides people a chance to purchase things that are reasonable and are really good quality."