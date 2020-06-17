Row homes damaged by fire in Schuylkill County

One person was at home at the time and firefighters managed to get him out safely.

GIRARDVILLE, Pa. — A fire heavily damaged three row homes in Schuykill County.

The fire chief said one person lives in the middle home, the other two are vacant.

That person was home at the time but firefighters managed to get him out safely.

"When they said there was possible entrapment I made that first stab and thank god," said Frank Zangari, Girardville Fire Chief. "I've known Drew all my life. Thank god he came out with me or this situation would have been very different."