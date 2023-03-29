This city is already in holiday mode, raising cash for new Christmas lights

While it may seem early to think about Christmas, businesses in part of Schuylkill County are raising money now to light up the holidays.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Bill Shugars, the owner of the Park Tavern and Grille in Pottsville, made his popular cheesesteaks on Wednesday. But the profits from his cheesesteaks are not going to the restaurant.

"We've had some people come in and mention specifically to get the cheesesteak to help get the new lights," he said.

The tavern is just one of a dozen businesses helping the city of Pottsville raise money for new Christmas lights.

While it may seem early to think about the end of the year, Mayor David Clews says this is the right time to get ready for the holiday season.

"It's the time of year when manufacturers have the end-of-season sales, and the other part was that this was fresh in our minds. We just put them away. We've been looking at them all winter, through the holidays," Mayor Clews explained.

"It's not just something that falls out of the sky and ends up on the pole. I mean, there's a lot that goes into it. There's the upkeep. There's the people that put them up, take them down, and take care of them throughout the year when they're not in use," Shugars added.

Each participating business in downtown Pottsville has come up with its own fundraiser to help reach the $35,000 goal.

Joseph Drasdis made a special t-shirt to sell at his men's clothing store.

"Businesses jump on this opportunity to bring in business for themselves but also to give back to the community. And since 15 businesses opened up in the past five years, to give downtown a little better curb appeal is going to be huge next holiday season," Drasdis, who is also president of the Pottsville Business Association.

They have raised more than $24,000 and hope the community will help them get the funding to replace the nearly 20-year-old Christmas lights.

To donate, stop by City Hall in downtown Pottsville at 401 N. Centre St., or mail a check to:

City of Pottsville,

P.O. Box 50,

Pottsville, PA 17901.