The Chopping Block axe-throwing opens in Pottsville

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree spoke to the owners who have found the hack to starting a successful business in downtown Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Schuylkill County's first axe-throwing venue is now open to anyone who wants to take a swing at it.

Alex Chivinski is giving his home of Schuylkill County an activity that people of all ages can handle—axe throwing, the center of his new business, the Chopping Block in Pottsville.

"We're bringing something different to do, and something we can change constantly and always add something new," Chivinski explained.

Chivinski and co-owner Jon Marsh wanted to give people in Pottsville a hangout spot to relax and a place to try something new.

"I think people really are interested. It's definitely something new, and that was part of the appeal for us is doing something you don't get to do a lot," Marsh said.

The owners are breathing new life into a building on South Centre Street that's been around since the 1920s.

"Alex and I have been working over 100 hours a week since January because we both have our careers, too," Marsh said.

For the past year and a half, both men picked up their own hatchets, constructing their own dream business on their time off.

"It's about time we kept business in town instead of losing it to other places," said Chiviniski.

Since opening their doors to the public this summer, every lane has been filled.

They say it's more than an axe-throwing venue; it's a social hub.

"You're not doing your community a service if you're not trying to make it better. So, we want to make it better for ourselves, our families, and for the future," said Marsh.

Chiviniski wishes he had something like the Chopping Block to go to as a younger adult living in Schuylkill County.

"Coming into town for any reason just brings life back into the neighborhood, so if we can be any part of that by being new constantly, bring that new life, we just love seeing that," he explained.

While they're a new business, they've already hit their target by playing a role in revitalizing Pottsville.