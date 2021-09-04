The benefits of spaying and neutering

Hillside SPCA and No Nonsense Neutering say getting your pet spayed and neutered is good for their overall health, and helps prevent pet overpopulation.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Howard is a pit bull mix at Hillside SPCA near Pottsville. He was a stray and came to the shelter a couple of days ago. That's when staff noticed he had an enlarged testicle, which the shelter believes is testicular cancer.

"This problem has been ongoing for a very long time, so if he would have got neutered years ago or when he was a puppy, he would never have this problem," said Haley Weist, assistant manager of the dogs at Hillside SPCA.

Weist says this is the type of problem that can happen if you don't spay or neuter your pet.

"Overall, their general health gets better once you get an animal fixed," Weist said. "It's better for the long run of the animal. Generally, cats and dogs live longer when they are fixed."

Not only that, but Martha Kahan, the president of No Nonsense Neutering says spaying and neutering combat pet overpopulation. With kitten season upon us, she says that is certainly needed.

"One of our missions with No Nonsense Neutering is to provide 'Trap, Neuter, Return' resources for community cats, the cats that live outside. They're also the animal that presents all the kittens into shelters this time of year," said Kahan.

No Nonsense Neutering has several locations including some in our area. The organization is encouraging people to TNR—Trap, Neuter, Return the cats.

So if you want to help, what can you do?

Kahan says it's simple.

If you're already feeding them, continue with a regular feeding schedule, if you are not, start one.

Then locate a local spay, neuter provider and schedule an appointment. There you can ask for traps or purchase your own.

The last part is trapping the cat or cats.

Kahan says you can tell whether a cat has been fixed by its clipped ear.