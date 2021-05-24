Teens injured in firework explosion

Two teens in Minersville were injured on Sunday when one picked up a firework that did not immediately go off when lit.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are cautioning parents after a teen was badly hurt in an accident involving fireworks.

The recreation complex in Minersville stays mostly quiet, even in the summer months.

Richard DiBiase has lived right next to the park for 13 years.

"It’s little league, people at the pool during the summer, kids playing basketball, people walking the path," he said.

DiBiase said he'll occasionally hear the light pop of fireworks. But what he heard Sunday afternoon was much louder.

"(It) was a boom," he said. "I was over here cutting the grass with the mower going, and it was loud."

Minersville Borough Police said several juveniles had been illegally shooting fireworks from the basketball courts at the park. One of the fireworks they lit didn't go off.

"They went over to ascertain why and I guess one of the juveniles picked it up in his hand and exploded," said Chief Michael Combs.

Combs said two teens were injured, one seriously. That teen was taken to the hospital and ended up losing a finger.

"It’s upsetting," DiBiase said. "That’s what we kind of figured once we saw the ambulance, that something went on."

Combs said fireworks must be set off at least 150 feet away from occupied structures.

He said the park is about the only place in the borough where you can get at least 150 feet away from any homes, but because it happened on borough property, it was still illegal.

While he does not expect to press charges, Combs is warning the community about the dangers fireworks present.

"For that few seconds of excitement, you have a lifetime issue now," he said.

Minersville Police are trying to figure out how the juveniles got the fireworks in the first place.

DiBiase said it's inevitable.

"If kids are going to get fireworks, kids are going to get fireworks," he said. "Not saying I condone it, but there’s someone old enough that’s willing to sell it to them. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the reality of it."