Taylor Swift tickets boost school basket auction

Shenandoah Valley raised $75,000 thanks to two tickets to see Taylor Swift perform in Pittsburgh.

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — The PTO of a school district in Schuylkill County organized a basket auction and ended up raising $76,000.

The teachers of Shenandoah Valley turned the auction into a big deal when they revealed that Taylor Swift tickets would be a part of it.

Many Taylor Swift fans were still trying to get tickets to see her perform after high prices and problems with the Ticketmaster website.

Teachers thought it would be a good opportunity to help the school, and they were right.

