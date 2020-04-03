Tamaqua teachers recognized for excellence

Two teachers in one Schuylkill County school district were surprised with awards on Wednesday.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — When Lynn Zancofsky and Stephanie Krause showed up at Tamaqua Elementary School for what they thought was a rare faculty meeting, they weren't sure what to expect. Little did they know, they were in for quite the surprise that brought out all types of emotions.

"The surprise was that we were recognized, that people see what we do from our teachers, our children, our faculty, headline our staff, our administrators. They take care of us," Lynn Zancofsky said.

Lynn and Stephanie, who work with elementary school kids as paraprofessionals in the Tamaqua Area School District, were stunned when they were handed certificates declaring them Apple Award winners by the National Network of State Teachers of the Year in Pennsylvania. an award that recognizes faculty members for their work with students.

Lynn and Stephanie help boys and girls with special needs.

"It's absolutely amazing and unexpected, gratifying, and it shows that somebody sees what we try to do for the kids and the classroom and the educational environment," Stephanie Krause said.

"It's amazing that I'm sitting here getting interviewed on an award that I received after many years of working hard and helping others every day," Zancofsky said.

Those who work with Lynn and Stephanie say what the two do as paraprofessionals inside the school and across the district is heroic.

"These two ladies exemplify on a day to day basis, hall of famers. They've been established as hall of famers. The craft that they do and they bring it every day for our kids," said assistant superintendent Stephen Toth.