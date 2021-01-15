Tamaqua library condemned by water damage

A roof leak and water damage has forced the library in Schuylkill County to close.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Information and education — that's what the Tamaqua Public Library stands for, but if you try to go inside to get informed and educated right now, you can't. You'll be greeted by this sign that says "condemned."

On the second day that the library was open this year, a roof leak led to flooding and water damage. The borough deemed it unsafe for people to be there until those problems get fixed.

"We started noticing some water leaking through various spots in the ceiling. Then it evolved into water actually running down the wall inside the doors of the library in the lobby area. We couldn't get enough buckets and trash cans under these leaks quick enough," said library director Gayle Heath.

For the foreseeable future, the library on South Railroad Street in Tamaqua will be closed. Currently, it is accepting bids from local contractors to come in and fortify everything.

"We are now at the point where Servpro has ripped out the wet ceiling tiles and insulation, and they have completely dried out all of the areas."