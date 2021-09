Tamaqua got hit hard by Monday night's storms causing damage, power outages, and school delays.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Schuylkill County got hit hard by Monday night's storms.

Viewer photos from the Tamaqua area show damage.

Thousands are without power Tuesday morning, and some streets had to be closed overnight.

A high school football game at Tamaqua had to be called at halftime because of the storm.

Some schools are delaying Tuesday morning after the storms.

