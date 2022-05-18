Tamaqua business donates baby formula

A business is stepping up to help mothers struggling to find baby formula.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Baby Luca joined his mom Kayla at State Representative Jerry Knowles' office in Tamaqua for baby formula.

To combat the ongoing formula shortage in Schuylkill county, the New Tamaqua Truck & Trailer LLC donated 60 cans of formula to the representative's office to help moms like Kayla.

“There's time where I go, and they have only one can left. So I have to search around or do a substitute formula figuring out which would be best for his digestive system. I try not to give him as much, conserve it and give him more food but that doesn't always work,” explained Kayla Rothernel from Tamaqua.

She's not the only mother in Schuylkill county struggling to feed her baby.

Kim Halye from Tamaqua says she had to switch her daughter to a different formula because she can't find the one she needs anywhere.

“For her whole nine months of life, we had her on one formula. It was difficult at first because I was scared; I didn't want her to go without it, I didn't want to switch over,” Hayle shares.

Representative Knowles says he's grateful to the owners of the New Tamaqua Truck & Trailer LLC, Jane and Tom Perkins, for putting this together.

“We are just delighted that we can be the convoy to give it to the people. They're the ones who organized it and delivered the baby formula here,” adds Representative Knowles of the 124th District.

“Without him, we wouldn't have this extra can, and believe it or not, this can goes a long way,” says Hayle.

Anyone can stop by the representatives' office on East Broad St. in Tamaqua for a free can of baby formula until supplies last.