Special birthday parade for boy with autism

A boy from Tamaqua who has autism turned 11 years old on Thursday and he got to celebrate with a big parade.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — "This is the best birthday of my life!"

That's the phrase Michael Boylan kept repeating as he celebrated his 11th birthday in Tamaqua. He was surprised with a drive-by parade that brought out neighbors, featured fire trucks, and even a ride in a police cruiser.

"I think this would be better than having a party at home, seeing a lot of people coming out and support him," said Michael's mother Michelle Boylan.

Not many people would say life is better during the pandemic, compared to the reality we knew before, but you couldn't knock the smile off the face of the birthday boy or his parents, who acknowledge he's dealt with his share of ups and downs, given that he has autism. This was a day this family will never forget.

"Honestly, I knew he'd be happy, I just didn't know he'd be this elated. For him to jump into that police car, push the buttons and talk on the loudspeaker, I can't explain it. I was so excited for him," said Michael's father Joel Annotto.