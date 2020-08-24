On the practice field in Tamaqua

The PIAA voted in favor of moving forward with fall sports on Friday, despite a recommendation from the governor to take a pause.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — On Friday, the PIAA voted in favor of moving forward with the fall sports season. That paved the way for teams to start practicing on Monday.

Pads popping and whistles sounding under the hot August sun—a football soundtrack players and coaches in Tamaqua weren't sure they were going to hear because of the coronavirus. But as of right now, it's game on.

"When they were saying we weren't going to have a season and they were going to push it off, I'm not going to lie, I got really depressed about that, but I'm happy that it's back and I hope it stays that way," said senior Nate Curey.

"Some kids, they do this stuff, and this is their way that they get to get away from everything. With everybody being around, we get to build a family here and a tight relationship with everybody," said senior Nathan Wickersham.

The PIAA voted 25 - 5 on Friday to move on with the fall sports season, going against the wishes of Governor Tom Wolf who recommended that no high school sports be played until 2021.

"I think the kids have been on pins and needles not knowing if there was going to be a season or not, so I think for the majority of the kids, they're excited to be out here. Maybe after two hours of practice in the heat, not as excited, but I think they enjoyed it," said Coach Sam Bonner.

As of now, no fans will be allowed to attend games. Without the resources that college and professional teams have to test and sanitize, schools like Tamaqua are focusing on doing the little things right.

"Definitely challenging," Bonner said. "Usually we keep kids around between practices, hang out in our locker room. That's stuff we obviously can't do this year. Send everybody home, make sure you emphasize that when you go home, you shower, clean your equipment, wipe everything down. That's everything from your cleats, to your helmets to your shoulder pads."