SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — An SUV slammed into a building just after midnight in Schuylkill County.

Skook News sent in the video of Monday's early morning crash.

The SUV apparently ran off White Owl Drive, just outside of Mahanoy City, and slammed into the Silver Pines Treatment Center.

Skook News reports the driver was tested for driving under the influence.