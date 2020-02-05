Surprise birthday present in Shenandoah

No prom, no sports, no party..no problem!

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — It was a memorable birthday for a teen in Schuylkill County.

A social distancing birthday parade was held for Jake Thomas along South West Street in Shenandoah Saturday.

The Shenandoah Valley senior athlete tore his ACL and meniscus playing football last season.

He was cleared to play baseball this Spring, but due to the pandemic, he can't play, or even dance at the school's prom, which was scheduled for the day of his birthday.

So instead, his friends brought the celebration to him.

"To have my best friends come to my house just to see me and for me to get to see them, that's what true friends are, especially in times like this. It's pretty amazing. I'm never going to forget it. Definitely one of the best birthdays ever," said Thomas.