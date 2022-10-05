Surgeon running for Pennsylvania Governor seat

One candidate in the Republican field actually comes from the Poconos.

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — Dr. Nche Zama spoke with supporters at Carmelo's Roman Delight in Orwigsburg.

Zama is one of the Republican candidates running for Governor of the Commonwealth.

He calls the Poconos home.

"I decided that I wanted to run for office to lead the charge. To take us to a higher level of excellence in leadership which the people of this state deserve," said Nche Zama, (R) Governor Candidate.

Dr. Zama is not a front-runner.

A new Pennsylvania Governor race primary poll has State Senator Doug Mastriano with a 10-point lead over Lou Barletta.

Zama says he doesn't look at the polls and will continue on.

"I am not concerned about the competition. I believe I am the best candidate running. By every metric, I am the ultimate package deal. A scientist at the helm in Pennsylvania, you couldn't see anything better than that," said Dr. Zama.

Dr. Zama is a native of Cameroon.

As a teenager, he came to the United States on a student visa with just $20 in his pocket and a dream.

After his mother died in his arms as a child, he vowed to become a doctor.

He's been a surgeon with Lehigh Valley Health Network for more than a decade.

As a doctor, he says it's his duty to save lives. It's why he stands pro-life.

"I believe in the preservation of life, but I will focus on the needs of a mother. A vast majority of women who have abortions are minority women or women in poor economic conditions. Until we address the root cause of a problem to obtain sustainable solutions, we will always be in the quandary," said Dr. Zama.

Dr. Zama sees expanding the natural gas industry as an economic boost.

He also wants parents to have more schooling options for children - specifically additional vocational schools throughout the commonwealth.

