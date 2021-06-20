Summerfest kicks off in Tamaqua

After a year off due to the pandemic, folks were excited for the summer event to come back.

TAMAQUA, Pa. — When you see horse-drawn trolleys, kids eating ice cream, and people playing music in the streets of Tamaqua - you know that summer is officially here.

An event that's been going strong for three decades, Summerfest returned to the borough this Father's Day.

"Oh, this is great, we come every year. It's a great place to bring my husband for Father's Day - I don't have to cook!" said Janel Tirpak of Summit Hill.

"I come every year. It's a little hot out today. But yeah, we come every year. I come with my brother and my girlfriend over there," said Brady Stefan of Tamaqua.

Stefan had to skip the annual tradition last year, though. COVID-19 caused organizers to cancel the event.

But things looked a lot different this year - thousands of people filling the streets, no masks needed.

People told Newswatch 16 it's about time.

"It's a great way to get families out and about in the public again, after being homebound, many of us, for the last year," said Dale Freudenberger, president of the Tamaqua Historical Society.

This was Fred Heller's first time here. He's from Blakeslee and made the trip to Tamaqua to sell his custom-made guitars.

"We're amazed. It's really good. There's so many people, so much to see down here. I never knew Tamaqua was like this!" said Heller.

The Tamaqua Historical Society hosts Summerfest. The president says it feels good to be back after both of the organization's big events were canceled last year.