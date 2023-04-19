Students plant trees for Earth Week in Schuylkill County

Children from DHH Lengel Middle School planted trees and shrubs native to the Commonwealth near Martz Hall.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Students were hard at work planting more than 50 trees in honor of Earth Week in Schuylkill County.

Thirteen kids in grades five through eight from DHH Lengel Middle School planted trees and shrubs native to the Commonwealth near Martz Hall.

The kids say they're having a lot of fun helping the planet.

"Helping the plants. Get bees to come around and put pollen on the trees and all that so we can keep the pollinators around," said student Tony.

"It'll help our school have more plants, so then when the dead trees would go we would have plants that would already that, we would have new plants," added Nevaeh, student.