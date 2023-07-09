Still confusion among students and parents on the school bus situation in Schuylkill County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress spoke to more parents who are frustrated with the lack of answers to why their students were told to get off.

MCADOO, Pa. — It was dismissal as usual on Thursday for students from McAdoo Kelayres Elementary and Middle School. It's a much different story than what happened on Wednesday, when students say their driver told them all to get off the bus, forcing them to walk home after only one stop. Students captured the ordeal on video.

"They thought it was a prank. It wasn't a prank; it was actually happening. My son doesn't have a phone at the moment, so he just showed up at my job, red dehydrated, and upset. Of course, it got me upset," said Odette Acosta.

"She said that she was getting dropped off in Kelayres, by her friend's stop. I thought she was just trying to get off the bus and then walk home later but she said, 'No, we have to get off here. They're dropping everybody off here,'" said Jennifer Roslevich.

Students tell Newswatch 16 that the driver was not their regular driver. Eighth grader Riley Funderburk said she heard the driver mention the planned one-stop for everyone on the bus.

"Not many people knew that it was going on. I heard the bus driver talking about it because I'm in the first seat in the front."

Funderburk says no students were acting up at the time they were told to get off.

According to the Hazleton Area School District's website, it contracts with six bus companies to transport students. The parents we spoke with expressed frustration with the lack of communication.

"I have not gotten a phone call, an email, or anything. I have not heard anything from the school whatsoever," Roslevich said.

"I hope this does not occur ever again, especially with winter coming soon that there is no situation with this bus service," Acosta said.

Students say their regular bus driver returned on Thursday.

Newswatch 16 reached out to the Hazleton Area School District for additional comment but did not hear back.