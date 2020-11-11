Students honor veterans with parade

Students in Schuylkill Haven honored and thanked veterans for their bravery and sacrifice.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Hundreds of students armed with American Flags wrapped around the outside of the Schuylkill Haven School district buildings to celebrate our veterans.

The school district hosted a drive-by Veterans Day parade to show the vets how much they are appreciated.

Like many events this year, the coronavirus changed the way this year's event was held.

"Usually, we have it indoors in all three of our buildings, and it's one of our greatest reach outs to our community every year. But unfortunately, with restrictions, we weren't allowed to do it this year," said Leah Adams, a third grade teacher at Schuylkill Haven.

But that didn't stop the district or the students from honoring their heroes.

"It's great that we can thank our veterans. You know, true heroism is American. Especially in a time like this and during the pandemic, it's great to see we can come out, still appreciate what they have done for our country," said Shane Pothering, a Schuylkill Haven junior.

"We think it's really special to honor all of our veterans that live in Schuylkill County, and we think this is a great way to celebrate all our great service," said Madelyn Rowan, a Schuylkill Haven senior.

The drive-thru service was a simple thank you for all that our veterans have done, and it's something those involved say should not be forgotten.

"We needed to know, our veterans, to know that our community still supports the veterans. It's important to let them know that they're not forgotten, even despite changing times that are going on. But it's also important for the kids to remember that this is something they need to do for the rest of their lives, is to learn how to be respectful, and to learn how to support our veterans in our area," said Adams.