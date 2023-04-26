Students hold their annual fundraising race in Schuylkill County

Students at St. Nicholas School in Minersville ran in their Annual Race for Education.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, students at St. Nicholas School in Minersville ran in their Annual Race for Education, an annual fundraiser for the Catholic school.

From pre-k to middle school students, every participant is sponsored throughout the race.

They get donations and a wristband for every lap they complete.

After running around the school hall for 45 minutes straight, the students then enjoyed activities centered around the importance of maintaining their physical, spiritual, and mental health.