Students get history lesson on 9/11

Students also paid their respects to those who passed away 19 years ago Friday.

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Students at Saint Nicholas School in Minersville may not have been alive during the September 11 attacks 19 years ago Friday.

They were certainly educated, though, on what's considered to be one of the most defining time periods in American history.

"As a social studies teacher, I had my students collect information about 9/11 and they had a presentation this morning," teacher Lindsey Allar said. "One of my goals with them was to make sure that they fully understand that history isn't just something that is written in a book. It begins as a human experience, so I wanted them to make a personal connection to the material."

For one minute at each time that the attacks occurred on that fateful day nearly two decades ago, students stood on the front yard of the school, in silence and waved American flags. All to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

"I think the teachers all week have been talking to them about what a horrific event this was, so they did take it very seriously," Principal Susan Miller said. "We talked about patriotism and respecting the flag and wearing red, white and blue, so I think they took it very seriously."

"One of the things that we've been discussing in sixth and seventh grade social studies world civilizations is culture and one of the things we discussed this morning was how one single day in the matter of a couple of hours shaped a cultural response of an entire generation," Allar added.