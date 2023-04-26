Students clean up school in Schuylkill County

It's to honor fallen soldier Captain Davis Borris, who lost his life while fighting in Afghanistan.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Students at Pottsville Area High School spent the day cleaning up their community, and it's in honor of fallen soldier Captain Davis Borris, who lost his life while fighting in Afghanistan.

The West Point graduate grew up in Pottsville and spent his free time giving back to his hometown.

Just like the students did by cleaning up JFK Memorial Pool and all the schools in the district.

"It's just a nice thing for the community because it's areas everyone goes to, but no one really thinks about, you know, clean up these places and what it takes to keep these places nice, said Luke Schane, sophomore.

This is the first year Pottsville area held its memorial clean-up day, they hope to make it an annual tradition.