Students build wooden planters for child development centers

Some students at a high school in Schuylkill County are using their skills to serve the community.

MARLIN, Pa. — The carpentry students at Schuykill Technology Center in Marlin are no strangers to tall tasks.

"We do this like every day, stuff like this," said Ryley Boyer, a sophomore. "[We do] big projects like this all the time."

But when United Way of Schuylkill County asked them to build more than a dozen wooden planters for local child development centers, students knew every measurement, cut and turn of the screwdriver had to be precise.

Senior Harry Auman has been on projects like this before. This time the stakes were higher.

"We made way more and plus they were bigger," Auman said. "We used more expensive wood, so we really couldn't mess up this time."

"I thought it was going to be a little difficult at first, but when things got here and we started moving it went very quickly," said sophomore Blake Warg.

Each student was in charge of one or two steps in the construction process.

It took the skilled group only three or four days to complete the project, much to the excitement of S.T.C. Assistant Director Stacey Minahan.

"I believe that all our students should participate in community service somehow," Minahan said. "One of the things we like to do here at S.T.C. is to make sure our kids are doing community service projects and giving back,"

Students helped load the planters into trucks on their way to four Child Development Inc. centers in Schuylkill County. Executive Director MaryAnn Devlin said they'll help foster outdoor learning and new growth.

"The children will be planting vegetables and they'll take care of them and then they'll be able to harvest them and eat them," Devlin said. "We think we are going to have enough produce to be able to have it taken home."

Students said they were pleased with how well the planters turned out. It's even more rewarding knowing where they're headed.

"I guess they look pretty good," said Mark Ritschel. "They're going to be used for something better."