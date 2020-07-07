Staying cool at the pool in Pottsville

JFK Memorial Pool has seen a lot of swimmers since opening.

Since opening for the season on June 19, JFK Memorial Pool in Pottsville has seen an uptick in swimmers.

"It's been a majority of kids out here because they've been cooped up during quarantine, so once they were able to get out, they took advantage of it and came out here to JFK," head lifeguard Stephen Messina said.

Public pools were deemed safe by the state despite the ongoing pandemic. Some in our area decided to stay closed for the season, while others opened up.

On Sunday alone, nearly 600 people were here to cool off during the heat wave. Pool management has stressed several safety protocols to keep its employees and swimmers safe.

"For the diving board and the slide, we're trying to keep people 6 feet apart while they're in line," Messina added. "When they're at the concession stand, keeping people 6 feet apart. The maintenance crew is doing a great job keeping everything sanitized and keeping us safe out here."

For kids and teenagers, they were inside for months doing school work online, so being able to get outside and salvage some of their summers has been a relief.

"I like swimming," La'Andre Johnson of Pine Grove said. "Swimming is my favorite thing. It just feels good to be out here."

"After being locked up for a couple months doing school work, it was good to get a break from it and I hope people stay distanced, so this doesn't come back again," Ryan Galen of Pottsville said.